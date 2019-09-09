Devastated wife pays tribute to tragic husband who died during Pedal for Scotland cycling event

The heartbroken wife has paid an emotional tribute to her husband who died while raising money for a mental health charity during the Pedal for Scotland cycling event.

Norrma Anderson took to Facebook to issue the touching tribute to Colin which goes on to thank those in the memergency services who tried to help him.

Pedal for Scotland took place this weekend.

He was treated by paramedics close to Avonbridge, near Falkirk, on Sunday but later passed away.

His wife wrote on the official Pedal for Scotland Facebook page: "I am devastated to say that this was my husband. Our son finished the event and got his medal. His friend stayed with him.

"My daughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law and his friends wife were seeing them at the finish. I’m heartbroken.

"A fit, healthy man that has never made the end. He was raising money for SAMH. Our family are broken tonight. We would like to thank all those who helped him."

The Justgiving page set up in advance of the race to raise money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health has been flooded with donaation in recent hours, raising almost £800 at the time of writing.

Others have been quick to pay tribute, too.

Jill Scott wrote: "So sad to hear this sad news. Been thinking about him all day and was hoping for a positive outcome. Thoughts are with his family."

Stephen Robertson commented: "Such sad news, I passed the gent and could see that the paramedics and doctor looked to be doing everything they could. Massive kudos to the emergency services looking after us all everyday."

Donald Pretsell said: "So very saddened to read this and my thoughts are with the family. I passed when the emergency services were first in attendance and I, like many, was hoping for a positive outcome."

Sami Ul Haq Berry added: "Thoughts and prayers to this person’s family - tragic news on our very last Pedal for Scotland at least they died whilst doing something they loved."