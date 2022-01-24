People from across the world have donated more than £22,000 to a fund set up to help the family of a West Lothian teenager who died suddenly.

Nicola Boyd, the mother of a boy who played in the same football team as Devin Gordon, 13, ‘cannot believe the kindness’ from the public after she set up the fundraiser to help his family with funeral costs.

The fundraiser has now raised £22,652 from over 1,4000 donations – smashing its goal of £18,000.

In an update on Saturday, Ms Boyd wrote: “Cannot believe the kindness of everyone and how this handsome young lad has touched the hearts of many all around the world.

"I’ve had messages to the fund me page from families in USA”

"Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

"It affects how we think, feel, and act.

"It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices.

Motherwell fans pay tribute to Devin Gordon during the Scottish Cup 4th round match between Motherwell and Greenock Morton at Fir Park, on January 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group).

"Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

"Sit your children down and tell them it's okay not to be ok and speak out of any worries that's troubling them.”

One individual who donated described Devin as “such a lovely boy”.

Another wrote: “Rest In Peace Devin. Our thoughts are with you all. Sending love and strength to your family”.

Devin played for the Bathgate Juniors Under 14s football team, and was known as a “team-player”, who had both “passion and skill”.

The club paid tribute to their player in a social media post, which described Devin as “a light in the team which will never go out”.

Ms Boyd said that her son, who played with Devin, said he was “a happy, funny, and nice lad”.

On Thursday, Devin’s family released a statement, issued by the police. They said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.

“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”

Motherwell fans paid tribute to Devin Gordon during the Scottish Cup 4th round match between Motherwell and Greenock Morton at Fir Park, on Saturday.

Friends of Hearts fan Devin are also hoping to get a 13-minute applause for him in Tynecastle on Wednesday night.

