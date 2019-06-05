Dickens' luxury bolt hole marks 200 year anniversary as Waterloo Place hotel with bespoke gin

Opened in 1819 and the residence of Charles Dickens at the time he was writing Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities, the grand Waterloo Place hotel will honour its original opening day with ‘The 1819’ gin.

With a nod to World Gin Day on June 8, the bespoke blend of botanicals is a homage to the hotel building’s long standing place in Edinburgh’s skyline.

Apex Waterloo Place Hotel launch bespoke gin to mark 200 year anniversary.

The category A listed Georgian building was designed by the Scottish architect Archibald Elliot and constructed between 1815 and 1819.

It contained fifty bedrooms, a coffee room, three dining rooms and a large ballroom but ceased trading in 1898 and became offices for the next 120 years.

The hotel was redeveloped and opened as the Apex Waterloo Place Hotel in 2009.

And to mark the occasion the new gin, which takes its name from the property’s date of completion, draws inspiration from one of the hotel’s famous guests – world renowned botanist Asa Gray, who counted Charles Darwin as a close friend, and who frequented the hotel in the 1800s.

The bespoke spirit has the hotel at its heart, created by seven staff members across its bar and restaurant, as well as general manager Alan Harbisher.

Alan, who has been general manager for ten years, said: “Waterloo Place Hotel has seen a rich history throughout its 200 years here in Edinburgh. Many famous faces have resided in the property, from royalty to film stars and everyone in between. Our new gin, ‘The 1819’, seemed a fitting way to not only celebrate its anniversary, but give a nod to one famous guest in particular – botanist Asa Gray – whilst marking the day of one of the world’s trendiest tipples.

“The bespoke spirit was a real team effort and I’m sure our customers and guests will taste the labour of love that went into getting the blend just right. The cocktails that our talented bar staff have created, to release the full potential out of the gin, will certainly be a hit. What better way of celebrating 200 years on Waterloo Place than by raising a glass of the good stuff.”

Created at the Eden Mill Blendworks in St Andrews, the floral gin combines a number of key ingredients including the citrus notes of juniper berry, the aromatic taste of rosemary and is rounded off with smoky hints from allspice.

For a short time, the hotel will be serving five signature cocktails, including The Botanist and Origin of Species, starting from £9. Fans of the new ‘The 1819’ will also have the chance to get their hands on a bottle of the limited edition gin, of which only 12 bottles have been made.

For those looking to experience a gindulgent overnight stay, Apex will offer a one of a kind botanical bed and breakfast experience. Guests will be able to enjoy a gin-themed Afternoon Tea for two, including a bespoke cocktail, expertly shaken by an in-house mixologist using ‘The 1819’ anniversary gin. The package also includes an overnight stay and a full Scottish breakfast, with prices starting from £240 throughout summer and £200 throughout winter.