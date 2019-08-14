Dobbies Edinburgh stocks 'premium' single malt cream liqueur in time for gardening season

A Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur has announced a new listing with Dobbies Garden Centres.

Just in time for the peak summer gardening season, bottles of Magnum will hit the shelves at selected Dobbies Garden Centres across the UK, including their Edinburgh store.

Magnum Director, Lee Schofield, at Dobbies Garden Centre

Dobbies customers will get the chance to snap up bottles of Magnum alongside the Magnolias and Marigolds for £21.99 per 70cl bottle (ABV 17%).

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh, is a fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream.

It is contained in a stainless steel flask, which is designed to be reusable and recyclable and also keeps the liqueur chilled at the optimum temperature, without the need for ice.

Roz Doherty, Drinks Buyer at Dobbies Garden Centres, added: “At Dobbies, we’re constantly working hard to enhance the offering within our foodhalls, especially with locally sourced brands.

“We’re very proud to be stocking Magnum, and feel confident that it will be popular amongst our customers.”

Magnum Director, Lee Schofield, said: “We’re really excited that Magnum will be available at selected Dobbies centres in Scotland and England for the first time.

“We’re now able to bring our premium single malt cream liqueur to a new market of green-fingered customers across the country in time for the peak gardening season.

“Our vision is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a radical, premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.”