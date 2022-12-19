Hundreds of mourners from the world of rugby union and beyond gathered for a memorial service for former Scotland international Doddie Weir.

The service was held on Monday (December 19 at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles during a glittering career in the early 1990s.

Former Scotland players including John Jeffrey, Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were among those at the service.

Logan’s wife, TV presenter Gabby Logan, and multiple Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy were also in attendance.

Edinburgh-born Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former farmer, who played for Newcastle and Border Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to Weir, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the poignant memorial service.

Gregor Townsend Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend at Melrose Parish Church.

Kenny Logan and Reuben McKerrow Logan Kenny Logan (centre) with son Reuben McKerrow Logan.

Scott Hastings Former rugby union player Scott Hastings (right) at Melrose Parish Church before a memorial service for Doddie Weir.

Sean Lineen Former rugby union player and coach Sean Lineen at Melrose Parish Church.