'Dogs like Gizmo should be safe' - Edinburgh dog owner tells of lasting trauma after pet attacked

VICTIMS caught up in dog attacks have told of their lasting trauma.

Witness David Graham from Edinburgh was on his way to the shops with pet Shih Tzu, Gizmo, when another dog pounced.

The terrifying ordeal left Gizmo bleeding heavily from his nose and eyes.

But while the physical injuries healed with time, the emotional scars remain.

Mr Graham, who got Gizmo six months after leaving the army to support his mental health, said: “Ever since the attack Gizmo won’t go near dogs of the same breed or colour.

“This one attack has certainly left a permanent mental scar.”

Mr Graham recalled how he reported the frightening encounter to the authorities but was left baffled by the procedure.

He added: “I remember going to the police after the attack before anyone else and then just feeling completely confused in the whole process of what happened next.”

Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee heard evidence from many dog attack victims like Mr Graham.

Its report called for a tightening of laws, more dog wardens and awareness raising of rules.

The whole scary saga has left Mr Graham in agreement that action is necessary to prevent future victims.

He added: “My experience showed the gaps that exist in current dog control law. Dogs like Gizmo should be safe, and we need laws that guarantee that.”