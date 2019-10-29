Double world champion Josh Taylor spotted celebrating title victory back home in Prestonpans

Josh Taylor's belts and trophy back in Prestonpans (Photo: Josh Taylor)

Prestonpans' own boxing superstar has been spotted back in his home town celebrating with friends in a pub.

Josh Taylor, who beat Regis Progais in London on Saturday night, posted in his Instagram story a video and a picture of him and his friends enjoying a night out in the town.

The Tartan Tornado said: "Sat here with a couple of the lads and the old faithful, a couple of pints. Braw!"

Josh Taylor has been back in Prestonpans celebrating his victory (Photos: Getty/Josh Taylor)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his Instagram story, he posted a photo of his friends with the belts in the pub.