Double world champion Josh Taylor spotted celebrating title victory back home in Prestonpans
The boxing champion is back in East Lothian with his new trophy and belt.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 5:00 pm
Prestonpans' own boxing superstar has been spotted back in his home town celebrating with friends in a pub.
Josh Taylor, who beat Regis Progais in London on Saturday night, posted in his Instagram story a video and a picture of him and his friends enjoying a night out in the town.
The Tartan Tornado said: "Sat here with a couple of the lads and the old faithful, a couple of pints. Braw!"
On his Instagram story, he posted a photo of his friends with the belts in the pub.
Taylor has also said he would love to fight at Easter Road or Edinburgh Castle in his next title fight.