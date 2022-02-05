Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, has called for the Prime Minister’s resignation, bringing the total number of MPs who have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go to 15.

Privately, the number is likely to be higher.

The call comes as The Mirror is reporting that the Metropolitan police have a picture of Boris Johnson holding a beer can at his own lockdown birthday party.

Another Conservative MP has called for Boris Johnson to resign as it is understood the Met Police have a picture of Mr Johnson holding a pint at a lockdown party.

The picture is understood to be among the 300 pictures submitted to the Metropolitan police by Sue Gray for their investigation into social gatherings which breached coronavirus regulations.

Gibb, a former schools minister, has also submitted a letter of no confidence to the chairman of the 1922 Committee, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Writing in The Telegraph, Nick Gibb said his constituents were “furious about the double standards” and he said the Prime Minister had been “inaccurate” in statements to the Commons.

Mr Gibb said: “The Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Allegra Stratton for joking about a Christmas party that she hadn’t attended, but he won’t take responsibility for those that he did attend.

"I am sorry to say that it is hard to see how it can be the case that the Prime Minister told the truth.

"To restore trust, we need to change the Prime Minister.”

He said there was still support for the Prime Minister in his constituency, but that voters were also questioning whether they could trust Mr Johnson.

