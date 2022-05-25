The “once in a lifetime opportunity” is at Foula Primary School, 16 miles off the west of the Shetland mainland and the remotest inhabited isle in the United Kingdom.

The post comes with a £61,374 salary, which equates roughtly to £15,000 for each of the four pupils currently being educated there.

Foula – population just 28 – has no pub and no shop other than a post office but islanders celebrate Christmas both on December 25th and January 6th.

Remote but beautiful: Foula offers a complete change of lifestyle

To get there you have to either take the ferry from Walls in Shetland’s west mainland, which takes around two hours, or a 15 minute flight from Tingwall.

Shetland Islands Council said in its job advert that Foula is a “welcoming community where you can create an idyllic island home”. The post offers relocation expenses and a three-bedroom home for the new head.

Leona Gear, who grew up in Foula, said the school is “essential because the community needs families to survive and grow”.

She added: “It is also a great opportunity for someone to take on the headteacher role and live and work in a beautiful place unlike anywhere else.”

Foula Primary has just four pupils and one infant in its nursery

The Foula Heritage group meanwhile said on social media that the post is a “wonderful opportunity to live and work in a spectacular island and be part of a vibrant, creative and independent, caring crofting community”.

The successful applicant will also be offered a three-bedroom rented house.

Chairman of Shetland Island Council’s education and families committee Davie Sandison said it was important for vacancies at remote schools to secure healthy levels of interest.

“Like any posting in Shetland for a head teacher in some of our remote schools, it’s a unique opportunity and it must be a really attractive opportunity for the right candidate,” he said.

Foula is also fairly unique in that its residents observe the traditional Julian calendar for festive celebrations and celebrates Christmas twice in a fortnight.

The island also appeared in the 1937 film The Edge of the World, which was about the eviction of St Kilda off the west of Scotland.

In 2017, the school, built in 1992 and consisting of one classroom and a nursery area, had just one pupil on the roll due to depopulation and the age of islanders.

Following some births and new arrivals on the island, the roll is currently four primary age pupils and one child in the nursery. The school also has its own solar array and a polytunnel for growing vegetables.

The job advert reads: “Are you a Head Teacher or aspiring Head Teacher looking for an exciting new challenge? Do you dream of being part of a friendly, dynamic island community with a slower pace of life?