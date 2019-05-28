Dream trip from store aisles to the United States for Susie

A supermarket worker from Livingston has been handpicked for a once-in-lifetime trip to the USA – in recognition of over two decades of tremendous service.

Susie Fairweather who is Academy Manager at Asda Livingston is one of only a handful of people in the UK selected to attend the Shareholders’ Conference of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, next month. Her vast experience made Susie an exemplary candidate to attend, having worked at 20 Asda stores in more than 22 years.

The three-day event takes place in Arkansas, which is where Walmart – the owner of Asda – has been based since it was formed in the 1950s.

The event is a celebration of the accomplishments of the business and its people, with the aim of sharing ideas from different countries, as well as showcasing their achievements.

Attended by more than 15,000 Walmart colleagues and associates from across the USA, as well as from China, India, Japan, Mexico and Brazil, the conference is to celebrate the accomplishments of the business and its people, as well as to share new ideas.

The conference features a surprise celebrity guest appearance to close. The details are closely guarded secret, but in 2018 Jamie Foxx was the host and Jason Derulo preformed, with others such as Carley Ray Jepson.

Susie said: “I’m excited and very proud to be going to the USA to represent Livingston and Asda, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I can’t wait to meet some of my international colleagues and learn more about the different ways in which they provide brilliant service where they work – and I’ll be telling them all about the how we keep our customers happy here, too.”

Steven Moyes, store manager at Asda Livingston said: “This is a fantastic way for our colleagues to learn more about how Walmart works in other countries by meeting colleagues from around the world and sharing experiences.

“We also encourage those that attend to share what they learn with their colleagues back home on their return. I’m sure all those that are going will have lots of fun but also find it a really rewarding experience.”