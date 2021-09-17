The incident has been reported to the police who are keen to establish the full circumstances, and are currently appealing for other witnesses.

The 55-year-old woman was alone and distressed when she approached a vehicle in the Dumbryden area of the Capital, last Friday, asking for assistance.

She then ran from the vehicle and boarded a Lothian bus.

Police Constable Nichola Reid of Leith Police Station said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward, particularly the occupants of the vehicle at the time.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0290 of Saturday 11th September 2021.”

Alternatively, those who wish to supply information can do so anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

