Dunbar dolphins: Watch stunning video showing a pod of dolphins off the coast of East Lothian
A jet skier off the coast of Dunbar has captured a stunning video of a pod of dolphins frolicking in the water.
Grant Wilson was able to grab a few moments of footage as the dolphins swam along side him when he was jet skiing off the Dunbar coast.
He explained: “I’m visiting my mum with my kids for a few days and brought the ski so I popped out for just an hour last night and within ten minutes of leaving the harbour I was seeing dolphins so I slowed down quite a bit so I wouldn’t scare or hit them.
"All of a sudden there were loads of them playing in my wake and I could see them under the ski too.”
Grant made sure he was extra careful not to hurt any of the dolphins that surrounded him, and was able to quickly whip out his phone to grab a few seconds of footage.