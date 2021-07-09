Grant Wilson was able to grab a few moments of footage as the dolphins swam along side him when he was jet skiing off the Dunbar coast.

He explained: “I’m visiting my mum with my kids for a few days and brought the ski so I popped out for just an hour last night and within ten minutes of leaving the harbour I was seeing dolphins so I slowed down quite a bit so I wouldn’t scare or hit them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunbar dolphins: Watch stunning video showing a pod of dolphins off the coast of East Lothian

"All of a sudden there were loads of them playing in my wake and I could see them under the ski too.”

Grant made sure he was extra careful not to hurt any of the dolphins that surrounded him, and was able to quickly whip out his phone to grab a few seconds of footage.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.