Dunbar residents celebrate after five figure lottery win

FOUR East Lothian neighbours are celebrating after netting £30,000 each as part of a bumper Postcode Lottery win.

Residents in Woodbush Court toasted victory in the prize draw after the EH42 1JE was revealed as the winner on Saturday, August 7.

The four winners shared a prize pot of £120,000 as part of a special September campaign rewarding each winning ticket with at least £30,000.

Woodbush resident Jude Logan, 43, a signaller for Network Rail, said: “It’s beginning to hit home very slowly…it’s just amazing! I’m not sure what I’m going to spend it on yet as I don’t want to waste it, but I will definitely use some of it as fun money."

"I’m also in the process of doing my kitchen up so I don’t need to worry about paying that off anymore.”

Jude decided to sign up to play the lottery after volunteering with the charity, Riding for the Disabled (RDA), which has so far received over £2.6 million thanks to players of the Postcode Lottery.

Around a third of ticket sales go directly to charities and players of the Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £474 million to date for good causes across the world.

She said: “I volunteer with RDA and discovered at one of their events that the lottery gives funding to the charity. I signed up right away and I couldn’t be happier that I did. It’s amazing that both the charity and I have won.”

Allan Kerr, 66, a self-employed painter and decorator, was another winner scooping £30,000. He said: “It’s still not quite sunk in yet, all I know is I am very happy about it!”

He added: “I’m sure I will treat the family to something nice, but I have no idea what that will be quite yet. It’s just nice to have the money for now.”