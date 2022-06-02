On Wednesday morning, the microlight crashed at the East Fortune airfield, leaving a man in hospital.

The scene was attended by police, the ambulance and the fire service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Officers were called to reports of a microlight crashing in a field in Athelstaneford.

“A 69-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains in a stable condition.

“The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances to the scene where firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release the man, who had become trapped.

The man was then put into an ambulance.

