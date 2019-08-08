East Lothian Gluten-Free bakery needs help to move to new home

A bakery, believed to be the only dedicated gluten-free bakery in East Lothian, is asking for help with fundraising as they have grown too big for their current home.

Kerry Kirk, the founder, currently runs Mama Bear’s Bakery from her own kitchen, but due to high demand for her cakes she has outgrown the space.

“I’ve been making gluten free cakes for about ten years because I’m coeliac myself,” said Kerry, “I know that shop product free from products are not always good quality, and it’s twice the price so I wanted to offer the public something that was gluten-free and tastes good, because I know myself how hard it is.”

She began baking as a hobby and had not expected the reaction when she began selling her cakes earlier this year.

The bakery offers gluten-free cupcakes, tray bakes, bespoke celebration cakes for birthdays and weddings and other sweet treats.

“Custom cakes make a huge difference to people and it’s a really nice feeling,” she said, “Often bakeries won’t cater for gluten-free custom cakes so to be able to design something special and see someone beam like a kid at Christmas it’s great.”

Those suffering from gluten intolerance can often find eating out a challenge. While gluten is most commonly found in cakes, breads and pasta, it can also be found in products like soups, soft drinks and beers.

Kerry added: “So far I’ve been running the bakery from home, because I’m coeliac myself, I’m really careful of what is in my kitchen and there’s only so much I can do from home.

“That’s why I want to open a proper business premises.”

As well as gluten free bakes, they also offer vegan, soya free and milk free products.

Kerry plans to move Mama Bear’s Bakery to a premises in Dunbar where she can have space to bake and people can come in to discuss what they are looking for with her.

On the online Kickstarter, she is hoping to raise £20,000 and over £400 has been backed so far.

In return for donations, Mama Bear’s Bakery will say thank you with badges, treats, cakes, classes and parties.

Pledge to the fundraiser at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mamabearsbakery1/mama-bears-gluten-free-bakery