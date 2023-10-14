News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

East Lothian missing: Urgent search launched for teenager Holly Monteith last seen in Ormiston

Holly Monteith could have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Police said.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An urgent search has been launched to trace a missing teenager from East Lothian.

Police said concerns are growing for Holly Monteith, 15, from Port Seton who was last seen around 7pm on Friday, 13 October, 2023, in the Cockburn Drive area of Ormiston. From enquiries so far, it is thought that she may have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is described as being 5ft tall, of slim/medium build, with long black hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings, green top and black Converse shoes.

Most Popular
Holly, 15, could have travelled from Edinburgh to GlasgowHolly, 15, could have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow
Holly, 15, could have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow

Sergeant Michael Brown said: “Concerns are growing for Holly’s welfare, and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Holly or who has any information on her whereabouts to please get in touch.

“I would also urge Holly herself to contact someone to confirm that she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2898 of Friday, 13 October, 2023.

Teenage boy abused and raped girl from age of nine for three years

Related topics:East LothianPoliceEdinburghGlasgowPort Seton