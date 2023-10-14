Holly Monteith could have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Police said.

An urgent search has been launched to trace a missing teenager from East Lothian.

She is described as being 5ft tall, of slim/medium build, with long black hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings, green top and black Converse shoes.

Holly, 15, could have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow

Sergeant Michael Brown said: “Concerns are growing for Holly’s welfare, and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Holly or who has any information on her whereabouts to please get in touch.

“I would also urge Holly herself to contact someone to confirm that she is safe.”