East Lothian missing: Urgent search launched for teenager Holly Monteith last seen in Ormiston
An urgent search has been launched to trace a missing teenager from East Lothian.
Police said concerns are growing for Holly Monteith, 15, from Port Seton who was last seen around 7pm on Friday, 13 October, 2023, in the Cockburn Drive area of Ormiston. From enquiries so far, it is thought that she may have travelled from Edinburgh to Glasgow.
She is described as being 5ft tall, of slim/medium build, with long black hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings, green top and black Converse shoes.
Sergeant Michael Brown said: “Concerns are growing for Holly’s welfare, and enquiries are ongoing to trace her.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Holly or who has any information on her whereabouts to please get in touch.
“I would also urge Holly herself to contact someone to confirm that she is safe.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2898 of Friday, 13 October, 2023.