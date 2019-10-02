East Lothian personal trainer fighting for her life in 'high risk' transfer from Vietnam to Singapore in next 24 hours

Family friends of 22-year-old Mekala Osborne who has been in intensive care in Vietnam for almost a week have said she will be flown to Singapore as a "matter of urgency'.

Davie Martin, a family friend, said Mekala was due to be moved in the next 24 hours in a "high risk" journey from the hospital in Hoi An, Vietnam, to Singapore.

Mekala Osborne in Vietnam on holiday (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

Mekala, from Wallyford in East Lothian, has been in hospital in an induced coma fighting pneumonia since she fell ill last week.

Mr Martin added the personal trainer who was travelling on a trip of a lifetime would be transported at 'sea level' pressure, owing to the stress a normal flight would put on her lungs.

He added that her mother Yvonne and stepfather Jimmy would not be flying with her and are in the process of obtaining flights to Singapore themselves.

Mr Martin said: "They have been made aware of the very high risk but this is the best option.

Mekala Osborne (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

"It's in the hands of God or whoever is going to help Mekala make it.

"If all is successful they are hoping that a lung transplant will not be required. This could be subject to change however the doctors are confident this is the way forward."

He added the equipment for the transfer was being set up as "a matter of urgency".

"The plan is to Medivac her by cabin pressure at sea level, as she would not survive in a plane at normal pressure," said Mr Martin.

Initially suffering from a sore throat which Mekala treated with Strepsils, her health soon took a turn for the worse as she first developed bronchitis before contracting pneumonia.

More than £9,000 has been raised by well-wishers to help pay for the family's travel to south-east Asia.

