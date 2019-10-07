East Lothian personal trainer 'fighting for life' in Vietnam could be brought out of her induced coma today

Mekala Osborne, who fell ill with bronchial pneumonia while on a trip of a lifetime in Vietnam, could come out of her coma later today, a family friend has said.

The 22-year-old from Wallyford has been in an induced coma for more than a week after contracted the disease after initially suffering from a simple sore throat.

Mekala on holiday in Vietnam (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

However, family friend Davie Martin said on Saturday that it was possible she could be out of her coma today.

He added that her mother and stepfather are with her in Singapore and have been told her recovery could take a "long time" following a 'high risk' transfer from a hospital in Vietnam to Singapore.

Parents Jimmy McAulay and Yvonne Bonnar McAulay had managed to travel to Mekala’s bedside and are now reunited with their daughter in Singapore following a transfer by Medivac at sea level as she could not withstand the cabin pressure of a normal flight.

Told to 'pray she survives'

Her parents were told to ‘pray she survives’ the dangerous journey.

Family friend Davie Martin said on Sunday: "Things much the same with Mekala. Jimmy McAulay and Yvonne Bonnar McAulay managed to sit and have a lovely meal together, for the first time since they arrived.

"They are now prepared and know It's going to be a very long time before they can bring Mekala home!

"So again repeat how grateful they are for all your support and good wishes and prayers. They will meet with the specialist later and will keep us updated on any further progress. They also send their warmest regards to everyone back home."

Mekala has undergone a number of medical procedures in Singapore, including a bronchoscopy to examine the lungs and an ECMO, a way of getting oxygen into the blood when the lungs are functioning properly.

A JustGiving fund, set up by Mr Martin, has nearly reached £11,000 since it was set up two weeks ago.

