East Lothian personal trainer 'stable' after high risk hospital transfer from Vietnam to Singapore

Personal trainer Mekala Osborne who is fighting for her life after falling ill on holiday in Vietnam is 'stable' after being transferred to a hospital in Singapore.

The 22-year-old from Wallyford has been in an induced coma for almost a week after she fell ill with a sore throat she initially treated with Strepsils.

Mekala Osborne on holiday in Vietnam (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

She then developed pneumonia, leaving her in hospital and in critical condition.

At 6am this morning Mekala was moved from the hospital in Hoi An, Danag to a hospital in Singapore following advice from doctors.

Her mother and stepfather have also travelled from Vietnam to Singapore to be with their daughter and will stay in a hotel close to the hospital.

Family friend Davie Martin posted on Facebook: "Mekala has arrived safely and is stable in ICU in Singapore. Jimmy McAulay and Yvonne McAulay have just arrived at Changi airport and heading straight to be with her.

"Thanks for all your prayers and thoughts folks. She can do this."

Nearly £10,000 has been raised by well-wishers on a JustGiving fund, helping to pay for the family's travel to be with their ill daughter.

You can donate to the fund here.