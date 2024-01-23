Maureen Baird was last seen at around 7.30am on Tuesday, January 23, at Academy Park just off the bottom of Easter Road, with her Jack Russell dog Millie. She is described as around 5ft 4ins, very slim, with white hair and has glasses. When last seen she was wearing black trousers and a black jacket. Millie was wearing a dark dog coat with a white stripe. Police officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace her. Inspector Sean McGarvey said: “We are concerned for Maureen’s welfare and just want to make sure she is safe and well. “If you have seen Maureen or her dog or know where she is then please get in touch with officers. She may have taken shelter from the current weather so please let us know if you have any idea where she might be.”