Edinburgh Airport issued the warning on Wednesday afternoon to make people aware of the recruitment scam.

The scam asks people to apply for security officer posts at the airport and then provide ID documents and pay for a security check.

Edinburgh Airport has said that they would never ask any applicant to do this.

A statement from Edinburgh Airport reads: “We have been made aware of a recruitment scam on social media from an agency claiming to be helping find people to apply for security officer role at the airport.

"The scam asks people to apply for posts and then provide ID documents and pay for a security check – we will never ask any applicant to do this.

"We will only advertise posts on our official channels – our Careers website (careers.edinburghairport.com), Our Careers at Edinburgh Airport Facebook page, LinedIn and Twitter.

“If you are unsure if a job advert is genuine then please contact our HR Team: [email protected]”

