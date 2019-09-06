Edinburgh bagel giant launch new menu in Leith store

Have your say

Following their success as Gilded Balloon food partners at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Bross Bagels have launched their new menu at their Leith store.

New additions to the menu are The Big Apple, which is filled with pastrami, melted Monterey Jack cheese, dill pickles, honey mustard pretzel pieces and mustard.

The Russian-inspired Rue-Bross, which is packed with salt beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, crispy onions and Mama Bross’ Russian dressing.

Vegans are also in for a treat with the new Jackfruit Rue-Bross which contains grilled jackfruit, melted cheese, sauerkraut and vegan thousand island dressing.

All are on sale in the Leith store for £5.75.

Although they have kept tight-lipped about the exact details for now, Bross Bagels are set to open their fourth shop in Bruntsfield in October this year.