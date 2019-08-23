Edinburgh bands together to send get well soon message to injured fundraising hero Tom Gilzean

Scores of concerned citizens have signed a Get Well Soon card for legendary Edinburgh fundraiser Tom Gilzean after his freak accident at a city tram stop.

The 99-year-old, famous for shaking his charity can outside Marks and Spencer on Princes Street, suffered a nasty head wound in a fall at York Place tram stop on Wednesday.

Megan Arnott (denim jacket) and friend Gabi Elqmache with the card. Pic: Jon Savage

Horrified onlookers rushed to his aid and he was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary where his condition was described as “stable”.

Hundreds of locals have noticed Tom’s absence from Princes Street where he has been a “regular fixture” for years.

When the Evening News took a Get Well Soon card to his favourite spot there was no shortage of people eager to sign.

Myra McKillop, 44, said she was “devastated” when she heard about his accident.

Edinburgh Evening News Editor, Euan McGrory, signs the get well card for Tom Gilzean.

She said: “I saw him on the day of the accident and he was just as he always is, happy and chatty, so I was devastated when I heard about the accident, it’s just terrible.”

Susan Jack, 61, has worked in M&S on Princes Street for 45 years and remembers when Tom started his fundraising.

“We have such a bond with him, we like to make sure he is OK because he’s out there all day, it doesn’t matter if it’s sunny, rainy, wind or snow, he’s always there and he always has everyone laughing and smiling,” she said.

“We all just really hope he makes a quick recovery and get back to doing what he does best.”