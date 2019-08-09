Edinburgh bar encourages festival-goers to take a seat

An Underbelly bar is inviting Fringe-goers to take a seat this Saturday, literally.

On Saturday 10 August, the first 20 people who attend The Woodsman Tipi between 4pm and 6pm will be given the best seat in the bar, which are limited edition stools, specially built to give away.

Carved exclusively for the 2019 festival, each of The Woodsman’s stools are individually hand-crafted, honed from scorched birch plywood and finished with the bottle’s distinctive logo engraved on top.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Fringe 2019: 15 tempting food-related shows to indulge in

The sturdy stools are collapsible for easy transport meaning festivalgoers can easily take their seat home and for attendees who are heading to another show, The Woodsman will arrange delivery to their homes.

As well as being given the unique seats, the lucky attendees will be invited to enjoy a refreshing serve of The Woodsman in a VIP area of the bar.

READ MORE: 8 Edinburgh nightclubs and venues open until 5am during the Festival and Fringe

Kenny Nicholson, Head of Modern Spirits at Whyte & Mackay, said: “Navigating your way through the biggest arts festival in the world is thirsty work and we all know the frustration of having to stand in a crowded bar which is why The Woodsman have hand-built these wooden stools, giving attendees a comfortable seat to sip a delicious whisky cocktail on.

“What better way to enjoy some downtime this weekend than with your own limited-edition seat? And the best part is, they’re free to take home so no need to ask if this seat is taken because it can be by you.”