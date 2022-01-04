In their Facebook post, they posted a picture of the skates, and wrote: “Anyone out there own these roller skates?? They were returned to sender, and that was to us! (But we did not purchase or send them)".

The skates had gone all the way down to Wembley, but weren’t delivered, so were sent back to The Orchard Bar, in Canonmills.

Lorraine Moore, co-owner of The Orchard Bar, said: “Somebody has put our address as the people that have bought it, but none of our staff have got a clue”.

She said that none of the staff skates, and joked: “I used to skate when I was much younger, but they’re a bit big for me I think”.

As of yet, no-one on Facebook has come forward with any useful information. In fact, Lorraine said: “Most people just laughed at it. Our regulars had some funny comments”.

However, Lorraine has the name of the sender, and is hoping to track them down on Facebook when she has a free moment.

The pair of pink roller skates that were sent to The Orchard Bar.

Currently, the roller skates are sitting in a box in the bar’s basement, but Lorraine is hopeful that with the help of social media, she will be able to find the rightful owner and return the skates to them.

Are you the sender of the pink roller skates? If so, you can contact the Orchard Bar by calling 0131 550 0850 or emailing [email protected]

