Edinburgh-based blogger releases new book uncovering Instagrammers' guide to the city

Shawna Law.

Social media star Shawna Law, 24, who was born in Malaysia but raised in Fife, says she “fell in love” with Edinburgh’s streets when she moved to the Capital five years ago to study business.

The young photographer didn’t have any previous experience with cameras and started out by simply snapping shots with her iPhone 5s.

Beautiful colours on the building.

But now the talented Fifer boasts more than 40,000 followers and has just released her debut book, Pockets of Pretty, which showcases a selection of her ever-growing portfolio of pictures all taken in and around the Edinburgh area.

She said that building her following was a “slow process”, revealing that her “passion for exploring Edinburgh’s quirky corners” is what kept her going while her fanbase remained low.

“It’s hard to pinpoint what it is about Edinburgh that I love so much, it just sort of captures you and stays with you for the rest of your life,” she told the Evening News.

“I have been exploring the city for five years now and there is always something new to see and do. I have never been bored in this city, it really does provide endless inspiration”.

Stockbridge.

The book takes you through the city, from the Georgian grandeur of the New Town to the fishmarket squares of Newhaven.

Smaller, often overlooked pockets of pretty are explored in all their charm, too, with the tips and tricks of a successful Instagrammer included to learn where the best places to capture a picture-perfect shot are hidden.

The young author said: “My favourite spot in Edinburgh is Stockbridge. I know it’s a classic answer but there are so many little shops, cafes and Instagram spots.

“The potted garden and Circus Lane are my favourite places to take pictures and I love wandering around the stalls at the market or to a little cafe for a cup of tea and cake”.

Another charming scene.

Using photography, the Edinburgh University graduate documents the city’s changing seasons – from the pink blossoms of spring to the crimson and gold tones of autumn to the magic of an Edinburgh Christmas.

She has also interviewed her favourite independent business owners, who the young photographer met while snapping pictures for Instagram, to find out their local insights into the city.

Shawna went on to say that she is always asked for advice about how to start a successful Instagram account.

She said that for any aspiring Instagrammer the key thing to do is to “find something you are passionate about, otherwise you won’t keep going with it, you have to really love what you are creating, otherwise you’ll just give up”.

A glimpse of the Forth Bridge.

She added: “When I started my Instagram I wasn’t enjoying my course and it gave me something positive to focus on.

“I never intended to write a book, but it’s been an honour to accept the opportunity to create a physical product about the city I love. We’ll see where it takes me.”

Shawna said that she is “very proud” to be able to share her Edinburgh with the world and is excited to see her book on bookshelves around the country.