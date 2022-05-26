The best pub gardens in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers (Getty Images/ Lisa Ferguson)

Edinburgh beer gardens: The 12 best pub gardens to visit in Edinburgh, as recommended by you

Here are 12 of the best Edinburgh pubs with beer gardens to visit for the Platinum Jubilee 2022, as chosen by you.

By Ginny Sanderson
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:01 pm

It’s the perfect time to flock to one of the many pubs in Edinburgh which have fantastic beer gardens.

So we asked our readers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter where their favourite beer garden in Edinburgh is. Here are their recommendations…

1. The Pear Tree

Out of all the pubs in Edinburgh, The Pear Tree was the name which came up the most when our readers were asked their favourite pub gardens. Found in Newington, its famous beer garden has a big screen for football fans, fairy lights, and is known for hosting barbecues and live music.

2. The Torfin

Cosy up next to a chiminea and enjoy a drink and some tasty pub grub in The Torfin's secret garden. You can find this pub in St Johns Road, Corstorphine.

3. The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters in Cowgate has a lively atmosphere and the perfect pub garden for watching live sports. With its big projector screen, picnic benches, and hanging blossoms, you can soak up the Scottish sunshine (when it comes) in this courtyard while watching the match.

4. Portobello Tap

Portobello Tap in sunny Porty has a newly-renovated beer garden for guests to enjoy. This craft beer pub has a range of ales and draught to choose from, including from Scotland's independent breweries.

