Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Alice Morrison travelled with her guide from Treks Jordan, Munther Al Titi, from the north to the south of Jordan on foot and arrived at the Red Sea coastal resort of Aqaba on Friday.

The Edinburgh-born TV presenter and author, spotted many famous historic sites on her adventure, including the cave where Jesus spent 40 days in the wilderness and uncharted rock carvings dating from 4000BCE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Morrison on her expedition through Jordan

She trekked through the magnificent ruins of Petra before facing torrential rain and flash flooding, which saw her forced to take a detour to Wadi Rum.

The pair also saw and heard a variety of rare wildlife including the Steppe Eagle and the wild hyenas of the region, before completing the final stretch of the journey to Aqaba with a camel escort.

“This trek has been infinitely more difficult than I thought it would be,” she said.

“But the thrill of being able to discover the amazing history of this country from perfectly-preserved sea urchin fossils to the untouched ruins of an Ottoman village, and of course the glories of Petra, has made it all worthwhile.”

Alice Morrison completed her expedition on foot

Alice’s trip almost ended before it had begun after she and Munther found themselves surrounded by five angry dogs on their first day at the camp.

A savage attack followed, during which Alice was bitten in the leg, and only stopped when the dogs’ owner arrived and calmed them.

“I felt an agonising pain in my leg and looked down to see blood gushing out onto my boots,” said Alice.

“My first thought was I needed anti-rabies jabs and my second was would I be able to keep going.”

Alice Morrison has completed her 675km expedition from the north of Jordan to the south

Fortunately, the pair were just half an hour’s drive from a hospital and Alice was able to immediately receive the first three of 11 anti-rabies shots provided for free by a WHO programme.

After letting the wound heal for nine days, she was ready to start her adventure with Munther, who helped navigate her through the steep and wild terrain.

He said: “Taking on this expedition in December was a big challenge. My country is so diverse. Every region is completely different in terms of our customs and traditions, but they all share one thing in common – hospitality – and we experienced this together.”

Alice added that it was a pleasure to be able to finish off a difficult 2021 and go into a new year with this positive challenge.

“2021 was such a difficult year for everyone that finishing it off and starting 2022 by doing this extraordinary crossing of Jordan has felt so positive,” she said.

“I hope that I have been able to take people’s minds off Corona for a while and into a world of adventure.”

The Jordan Expedition was sponsored by Battleface Travel Insurance and was organised by Treks Jordan.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.