Edinburgh-born Scotland and British Lions rugby player Ken Scotland passes away aged 86

The rugby legend sadly passed away yesterday

By PA
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 1:17pm

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions full-back Ken Scotland has sadly died at the age of 86, the Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed.

Scotland, who also represented his country at cricket, made his international rugby union debut in the 1957 Five Nations Championship against France. He went on to make 27 appearances over the next eight years, and also played for English side Leicester Tigers, who named him in their 'Team of the Century' in 1999. He played five times for the British Lions on their 1959 tour of New Zealand.

Scottish Rugby said it was "immensely saddened" by Scotland's death, describing him as "a player ahead of his time, a true trailblazer."

Ken Scotland has sadly passed away at the age of 86. He is pictured (top left) receiving the trophy on behalf of the Cambridge University invitation side at the Melrose Sevens in 1960, kicking the ball down the line against Ireland at Murrayfield in the 1960s (top right), looking through his archives in 2019 (bottom right) and pictured by Neil Hanna in 2006 (bottom left).
Scotland great Andy Irvine added: "Ken was undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever to grace the rugby field and was one of the nicest chaps you could ever meet."