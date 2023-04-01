Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan dies: A look back at world champion's life in pictures
Looking back at the incredible life of one of Edinburgh’s greatest ever sportsmen
With the sad passing of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan confirmed this afternoon, we’ve taken a look back in our archives to find the best photos taken throughout his incredible life.
Ken sadly passed away this morning aged 77, a year after it was revealed he had dementia. One of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, Ken was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and will always be remembered by those who saw him fight or met him.
