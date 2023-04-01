News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh boxer Ken Buchanan dies: A look back at world champion's life in pictures

Looking back at the incredible life of one of Edinburgh’s greatest ever sportsmen

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

With the sad passing of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan confirmed this afternoon, we’ve taken a look back in our archives to find the best photos taken throughout his incredible life.

Ken sadly passed away this morning aged 77, a year after it was revealed he had dementia. One of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, Ken was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and will always be remembered by those who saw him fight or met him.

A statue to celebrate the career of one of Scotland’s most talented sportsman was unveiled at a public ceremony outside St James' Quarter last August, bringing together hundreds of Capital residents to celebrate the occasion. Ken posed for pictures after unveiling the statue.

1. Legend

A statue to celebrate the career of one of Scotland’s most talented sportsman was unveiled at a public ceremony outside St James' Quarter last August, bringing together hundreds of Capital residents to celebrate the occasion. Ken posed for pictures after unveiling the statue. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Ken Buchanan (left) fighting Jim Watt in a British lightweight boxing match in Glasgow in 1973.

2. Battle of Scotland

Ken Buchanan (left) fighting Jim Watt in a British lightweight boxing match in Glasgow in 1973. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Former boxer Ken Buchanan outside a sheltered housing complex where he was living in 2019.

3. Retirement

Former boxer Ken Buchanan outside a sheltered housing complex where he was living in 2019. Photo: Alistair Linford

Ken was welcomed home to Edinburgh with a special open top bus along Princes Street after becoming world champion in February 1971.

4. A hero's welcome

Ken was welcomed home to Edinburgh with a special open top bus along Princes Street after becoming world champion in February 1971. Photo: TSPL

