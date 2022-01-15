Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Many of us haven’t had to deal with one of these challenges, but they are just a few examples of how good Samaritan Alison Morrison has gone above and beyond for her community.

The Edinburgh care worker and mum-of-two is one of three finalists to be shortlisted for a national Our Health Heroes Award, after she was recognised by just one of the many people who have been on the receiving end of her care and kindness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Morrison has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award

She was nominated by Christian Mulvey, whose elderly father suffered a fall in Edinburgh’s Gamekeepers Road last year and was comforted and taken to safety by Alison, who works for Call-In Homecare.

“When Alison came across my father he was covered in blood and disorientated,” said banking manager Christian.

“Whilst several passers-by ignored him, Alison immediately stopped her car to clean him up and settle him down, before taking him home where she waited until I arrived.

“When I got there, she persuaded me to take dad to the hospital and it was a good job that she did as it turned out that dad needed an operation to have a plate implanted in his cheek.

“I dread to think what would have happened if she hadn't stopped.”

Just hours later, and a mere three miles away near Western General Hospital, Alison came to the rescue of an elderly woman who had been involved in a car accident.

The events of that day inspired 64-year-old Christian to nominate Alison for the Clinical Support Worker of the Year award with Our Health Heroes.

He said that, since she went the extra mile for his father, he had learned about the many others across the city who would be much worse-off without Alison’s help.

He said Alison, who is aged in her fifties, “went out of her way” to help people during the pandemic; she collected essential items for The Royal Edinburgh Hospital, surprised care home residents with Easter eggs and made up gift packages for carers.

She also volunteers for Meal Train and delivers up to 20 meals a week to vulnerable people who have recently left hospital and collects for Mission Christmas, which aims to give gifts to children living in poverty.

“She has just raised enough money through her fundraisers to buy a caravan for a man, so he had a place to call home,” said Christian.

“Through another fundraiser, a business was going to shut, and she has managed to raise enough money for the business to stay open and is now thriving.”

And the selfless soul has done all this while working full-time and caring for her family at home.

“She looked after her in-laws for the past few years with dementia until they recently passed away,” said Christian.

“She is now also looking after her mother who is elderly and has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Her daughter has cerebral palsy and doesn’t walk at all.”

He summed up his reasons for nominating local hero Alison by describing her as “an amazing example to us all”.

To vote for the Our Health Heroes Awards, visit https://bit.ly/3FYSK0a

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.