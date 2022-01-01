Edinburgh Castle: Capital tourist attraction closes due to high winds making it unsafe

Edinburgh Castle has been closed on Saturday due to high winds.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 2:26 pm
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 2:27 pm

The tourist attraction released a statement on social media saying that the weather was making it unsafe for visitors, and they were closing their doors.

They wrote: “Edinburgh Castle has unexpectedly had to close today due to high winds making it unsafe for visitors.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused for those who had planned to visit the Castle today, all ticket-holders will be entitled to a refund.”

