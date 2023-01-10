A local animal charity has received a huge surge in donations, helping them keep their doors open.

The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in Seafield announced at the end of November that they were facing an ‘uncertain future’ after the rise in gas and electricity bills.

The charity lovingly take care of hundreds of dogs and cats each year, but due to the rise in household bills and cost of living crisis, have seen an unprecedented number of pets needing rehomed.

This, couples with their own increase in bills, this year’s electricity supplies expecting to cost an estimated £31,160, while the gas bill is expected to top £63,735, saw the charity brought to its knees.

However, this week they took to their social media to thank the public for a surge in donations over December.

They wrote: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.

"It’s still a difficult time for the Home. Our overall running costs, including the huge hike in our energy bills, means we need an additional £350,000 this year.

"The Home has been part of the community for 139 years and we want to reassure you all that we will not be closing our doors. Too many pets and people rely on our services.

"The only way we can keep going for them is with the continued support from you.

"On behalf of all the pets and people we support, THANK YOU.”

