Edinburgh charity hero Tom Gilzean taken to hospital after York Place tram tracks fall

Legendary Edinburgh fundraiser Tom Gilzean is understood to have been taken to hospital after falling from his mobility scooter at York Place tram stop.

The Evening News understands that the 99-year-old fundraising hero fell from his mobility scooter while making his daily pilgrimage into the city centre.

The MBE receipiant suffered a nasty head wound after the fall on York Place tram stop at around 10am.

Cheynes hairdresser Alex Dempsie told how she and colleagues rushed to Tom's aid with wet towels as he lay on the tracks bleeding from a gashed head.

"We thought it was Tom because he was wearing his wee tartan cap," said the 24-year-old.

"It looked like he'd gone down the ledge at the tram stop and not realised.

"There was a gentleman there and an off-duty nurse who had it all under control and were looking after him until the ambulance arrived.

"We just took some wet towels over for his head. He was conscious but I didn't hear him say anything."

In June this year, Mr Gilzean was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours receiving an MBE for his services to charity after raising more than £1 million.

The indefatigable war veteran and former bus driver has become a prominent and loved figure on Princes Street sporting his tartan trews and numerous medals he’s received over a lifetime of services during war and peace.

Trams were temporarily terminated early at West End tram stop but have since returned to their full route.

An Edinburgh Trams workmen was later photographed cleaning the tracks at York Place.

Emergency services confirmed they were called to York Place at 9.59am today to an elderly male.