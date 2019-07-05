Edinburgh charity shops see surge of designer goods as students move out

The British Heart Foundation has seen an increase in clothing and accessory donations from designer brands in their Edinburgh stores.

The charity believes the boost in designer donations can be credited to its Pack for Good scheme - which encourages students as they leave university and head home for the summer to donate any good quality items to the British Heart Foundation which collects them, free of charge, at the end of term.

A vast range of high end designer goods have been spotted while sorting through student donations including limited edition clothing from Gucci, as well as shoes from prestigious brands such as Prada, Juicy Couture and Nike.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We know not all students are walking around in the latest designer labels, but each year we’re amazed by some of the high value, luxury items that are left behind by students finishing for the summer.

“If you are looking for a designer bargain, head down to your nearest British Heart Foundation shop now or get bidding on our eBay site to get them before they go.”

With 550 clothing and accessory shops nationwide, the charity relies heavily on quality donations from students, as they deliver much-needed stock for their shops.

Any high-value items are auctioned on the their eBay site to ensure as much money as possible can be raised for the charity.

Each year their eBay account alone sells around 150,000 high value and unusual items to raise money.

As part of its Pack for Good scheme, the charity retailer is currently working with over 100 universities and over 450 student accommodation providers across the country.

The initiative offers a sustainable solution for university towns looking to clear out unwanted items left behind by students and diverting them from landfill.

Last year, from generous student donations alone the BHF raised over £2 million for research to help the 7.4 million people living in the UK with heart and circulatory disease

Allison added: “We are always very grateful for any quality donations, big or small, from clothing and books to furniture and electricals.

“If you would like to make a donation, visit your nearest collection bank on campus or we can collect your unwanted items free of charge.

“Everything you donate will help us in our mission to beat heartbreak for families around the UK.”