Edinburgh chef makes final of Young Chef of the Year contest 2019

A chef from the Capital is celebrating after being named as a finalist in the Young Chef of the Year contest 2019.

John Carreon, 23, who currently works as a sous chef at Holiday Inn Edinburgh City West on Queensferry Road is one of 16 chefs from across the country who battle to win the M & Bookatable Young Chef of the Year contest which showcases the wealth of great young talent in the industry.

The finalists, who have already won heats in London and Manchester, will each host their own pop-up night, with points awarded by both judges and diners.

John will be preparing a four-course menu based on Scottish produce which will be held at the Zig Zag Building in London on Saturday 13 July 2019.

The four courses will include cock-a-leekie terrine, haggis bon bons, Scottish salmon and raspberry cranachan.

He said: “I am so pleased at this stage of my career to be recognised in this way and to be named as a finalist has given me a real confidence boost.

“It’s an honour to be up against these other incredible chefs and I’m really looking forward to the next stage.

“My passion for cooking came from helping and watching my mother home cooking and I just love to turn over simple ingredients into a complex dish.

!I’ve got a good level of experience in different kitchens now and have a real understanding how professional chefs work.”

The finalist has eight years of professional cooking under his belt working in establishments such as Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh and Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian

He added: “I have learned a lot from the diversity of hotels that I’ve worked in and the chefs I have met along the way.

“I experienced mostly British cooking through growing up here in Scotland so I specialise in local produce from this area and getting to know the food I use in depth.

“I am now working at the Holiday Inn Edinburgh City West which has given me the opportunity to become a sous chef which I am really enjoying.

“I hope as many people as possible will come to experience my cooking in London at the pop-up and support me on this journey!”

The winner will not only be crowned Young Chef of the Year 2019 but they will get the chance to cook their signature dish at the award ceremony on 4 September, as well as receiving mentoring and a trip to Champagne.

Tickets to his pop-up night cost £45 per person and will include a four-course dinner as well as a glass of champagne.

To view his menu and book a space, please visit: https://www.bookatable.co.uk/m-young-chef-of-the-year-london?pid=180842