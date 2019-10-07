Edinburgh children celebrate after school confirms ALL will be able to join Disneyland Paris trip

Every single child who wanted to take a trip of a lifetime to Paris with their school chums will be able to join in the fun - after the Evening News revealed dozens were set to miss out.

Parents, guardians and youngsters are now celebrating after education bosses said ‘oui’ and gave the go-ahead for more than 40 Edinburgh schoolchildren to secure spaces on trip to Disneyland Paris next May.

Over 40 kids who missed out are now confirmed to jet off on the trip. (Pic: Photofusion/REX/Shutterstock)

On Friday, the Evening News revealed that children at Wester Hailes Education Centre (WHEC) had their dreams dashed as their names were pulled from a hat to decide who would be picked for a highly coveted spot on the trip which was severely oversubscribed.

Parents of the unsuccessful kids had already paid £80 as a deposit only to be told that their child had not secured a space.

However, yesterday WHEC announced that following the original article, every child who had paid a deposit by the 30 September now had a space on the trip.

Kelly Nicoll, the parent of hugely disappointed son Connor McGhee, who originally contacted the Evening News to report that the school had allocated places by luck of the draw was delighted with the outcome and thanked the Evening News for our assistance.

“I’m so chuffed that Connor, and the rest of the kids, will now get to go on the trip.” Ms Nicoll said, “I’m really pleased.”

A statement from WHEC headteacher, David Young, posted to the school’s website said: “After listening carefully to the views of our stakeholders, I have been in contact with the travel company this morning and secured a place for every child who paid a deposit by 30 September 2019 so that they can attend the Paris trip in May 2020.

“I hope this will alleviate any concerns raised about the Paris trip to date.

“I will write out to you this week with information about the next steps for you and your child so they can get the best experience from our Paris trip in May 2020.

“If there are any further concerns or issues you wish to discuss please contact me directly at the school.”

Following the original article on Friday, local sports team, Edinburgh Dodgeball offered to hold a charity tournament to raise money to help the kids get to Paris, or put on activities to those who had not been chosen.

Edinburgh Council has been contacted for comment.