An Edinburgh amateur football club has raised an incredible £17,000 in a day to help the family of their club captain who is an induced coma after suffering an accident at home at the weekend.

East of Scotland Premier Division side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale captain Scott Taylor, 26, who has played for the Saughton Park club for more than 20 years, outwith a two year spell at St Johnstone, had to endure life saving 10-hour surgery at the weekend and was put into a coma to recover, after suffering from problems swallowing. He is now slowly coming out of his sedation in intensive care.

A fundraiser set-up to support his family has already raised £17,000, with former Rangers and Hibs striker Jason Cummings, who played for Hutchison Vale as a teenager, among those making donations.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale FC's captain Scott Taylor is currently in a coma. Photo by Esme Allen.

Amber Reynolds, who set-up the Gofundme page said: “It’s going to be an extremely long road for Scott to recover but we are so grateful he is still here with us because things could have been different.

"His girlfriend Lucy is at home caring for their little one, not really being able to work, and Scott will not be able to get back to work for quite a while due to the severity of what has happened to him. Any help to help his family cover bills and to live while he recovers to the fullest would be a heavy weight taken from their shoulders. We are praying he makes a full recovery and right now us close to him are just trying to help care for Lucy and his little boy until he is able to communicate again and start to recover.”

Speaking about the online fundraiser, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale chairman Tam Smith said: “It shows the high regard everybody has for him in the football world. He has been at the club since he was five, playing for the Hutchie youth team. He signed for St Johnstone at 16 and was there for a couple of years, then he came back to play for our senior side. He is a very good footballer.