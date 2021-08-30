Edinburgh Council condemns homophobic attack and to promise to ensure Edinburgh remains ‘an inclusive city'

Three men aged 23, 22 and 21-years-old have been arrested and charged following an alleged homophobic attack on Leith Street on Friday 30 July.

The suspects have been charged with two alleged assaults and ‘homophobic crime’ following the incident.

At a meeting of the full council, councillors from across the political spectrum backed a call from Green Party councillor Alex Staniforth for the local authority to condemn the attack and voice its support for the city’s LGBT+ community.

His motions reads: “Edinburgh City Council condemns the homophobic attack that occurred on Leith Street on the evening of Friday 27th July.

“The council reaffirms that Edinburgh City Council will work to ensure that Edinburgh is an inclusive city in which all people feel safe regardless of their sexuality, gender identity, race or any other protected characteristic.

“The council affirms that as the city opens up and comes out of Covid regulations everyone has a right to enjoy those freedoms without fear of harassment or assault.”

An addendum to the motion, from council leader Adam McVey and depute council leader Cammy Day, was also universally supported by councillors.

It added to councillor Staniforth’s motion: “Edinburgh City Council is proud of LGBT+ community and their positive contribution to society and the economy in Edinburgh and notes the ongoing work with LGBT and other partners to promote LGBT community in our capital city.”

