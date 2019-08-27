Edinburgh councillor warns Fast and Furious 9 star Vin Diesel of city's road restrictions ahead of September filming

An Edinburgh councillor has written to Fast and Furious 9 star Vin Diesel to warn him of road restrictions around the city as the stars of the hit franchise arrive in the Capital to film scenes for the latest installment.

Labour cllr Scott Arthur advised Diesel and fellow actors including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris to be mindful of the city’s 20mph speed limits in many of the city centre areas set to be used as a backdrop for the movie.

In the letter, posted on social media, Cllr Arthur also details some of the locations for Dominic Toretto and his crew to visit as they race around the Capital - particularly in his Colinton, Oxgangs and Fairmilehead ward.

He reminds the Hollywood star the roads around the area all boast 30 or 40mph zones, but urges caution over a number of double parked cars on Buckstone Terrace and a “road surface in awful condition” at Colinton Mains Road.

The letter goes on to direct Diesel around a 5km route in the area, adding: “Right along this route, you won’t see any cycling infrastructure, but it would be great if you could work a need for it into the plot of your movie, then we may get some! Maybe you could call the movie ‘Fast and Furious 9 - Don’t stop pedalling’?”.

Cllr Arthur signs off the letter with an invite for Diesel to visit local schools in the area.

Mr Diesel or his representatives are yet to respond.