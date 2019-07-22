Edinburgh couple planning dream wedding after getting engaged live on Forth 1 radio station

An Edinburgh mum-of-two is starting to plan her dream wedding after she was surprised by her partner with a live on-air proposal on Forth 1 radio station.

Husband-to-be Martin Paton, 25, texted Forth 1’s Hits Party show asking presenter Callum Gallacher if he could have the chance to go live on-air to ask the love of his life, Kelly Allan, to marry him.

Listeners across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife collectively held their breath, but when Martin popped the question, Kelly immediately said ‘Yes!’

Kelly, who is a carer from Mayfield, said: “It felt brilliant. I had actually been waiting for him to propose as I knew we were meant to be together.

“We have only been dating for a few months, but I knew from the start he was the one.

“My brother and sister-in-law were listening to Forth 1 at the time and were a little bit surprised when they all of a sudden heard Martin’s voice, but after they got over the shock, they called us and said they think it’s fantastic news and are delighted that we’re engaged.”

The couple first met 11 years ago after being introduced by Kelly’s brother, but it was only when Martin recently got in touch with her on Facebook that the romance was sparked.

Kelly added: “Our first date was at the games arcade in Portobello, we just clicked, and since then we have been almost inseparable.

“To be proposed to live on Forth 1 was pretty crazy. I have been a fan of the station for as long as I can remember so to be asked on my favourite radio station will be something I remember for a very long time.”

Saturday night’s Hits Party presenter Callum Gallacher said: “It’s not every day you can help someone make their dreams come true. When Martin came on the show and popped the question live on-air, I was holding my breath – but Kelly did not hesitate and said yes straightway.

“Everyone at Forth 1 is very happy for Kelly and Martin and I am keeping an eye on the post for my invitation to the wedding!”

The couple are now planning their dream wedding and honeymoon.

After the wedding celebrations Kelly hopes that they will jet off to Florida with a visit to Disney where she has always dreamed of going.