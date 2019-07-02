Edinburgh crews battle morning fire where 'whole house was alight'

Have your say

Fire crews were called to battle a blaze at a semi-detached house in the Longstone area of Edinburgh in which 'the whole house was alight'.

Four appliances were sent to the two-story property on Redhall Place after reports of a house fire at 8.03am this morning (Tuesday).

The whole house was alight on Redhall Place. PIC: Rab Marnell

One eyewitness told the Evening News that police closed the road while fire crews battled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire in a property at 8.03 am on Tuesday, July 2.

"When we arrived we found a whole semi-detached house alight.

"Four appliances and a height appliance responded attended the scene where breathing apparatus, a hose rail and a turntable ladder were used.

"The fire is now extinguished but we are still at the scene checking the roof space for fire spread."

No-one is believed to have been injured in the fire.

Crews were also called to Murrayburn Gardens in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh this morning where a fire had started in the drying room of a four-story block of flats.

Three pumping appliances and one height appliances were sent to the scene.