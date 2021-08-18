Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Andy Moloney, 34, lives in Morningside with his nine-year-old son Ellis who has autism spectrum disorder.

The devoted father is determined to make sure his son and other children with extra needs don't fall behind in school.

Andy Moloney, 34, with his nine-year-old son Ellis.

He will hike three of the country's biggest mountains to buy more iPads for Broughton Primary School’s speech and language unit.

“Right now four kids have to share one iPad,” said Mr Moloney. “They have already missed a year and a half of school which has impacted their development so they need all the help they can get.”

Mr Moloney will take on the hike challenge with three of his close friends: Patryk Kacala, Barry Peppard, Micheal Mowatt.

Starting at 6am on Thursday, 19 August 2021, the four friends will climb Ben Nevis and then drive six hours to Scafell Pike. Another long car ride will take them to Snowdon where they will finish the 24-hour hike at 6am on Friday.

Mr Moloney has been climbing Munros to prepare for the mammoth hike.

Nervous about the huge challenge ahead Mr Moloney said: “It’s a daunting hiking through the night.

“I’m just looking forward to getting it done and getting the money to the school.”

To donate to Mr Moloney’s challenge CLICK HERE.

Ellis has been accompanying his father on the hikes.

