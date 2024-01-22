New schools, transport infrastructure, leisure projects and residential developments
The Skyscraper City website produce an annual summary of major developments in the pipeline – some still in the planning stage, others waiting for approval, some which have been approved and some already under construction.
Here are 21 of the projects featured in the 2024 development summary – including new schools and major transport infrastructure schemes, as well as leisure projects and residential developments.
1. Trinity Academy
Trinity Academy phase two follows the opening of the school's new £10m Bangholm sport hall and outdoor centre, which was the first phase of creating a new school for 1200 pupils. In phase two, the school’s original Victorian red-sandstone building on Craighall Road, Trinity, will be kept and refurbished, while all its other buildings will be demolished and replaced with new facilities adjoining the original school. The project is still in the planning process. Photo: Holmes Miller
2. Currie Community High School
The new Currie Community High School is set to be Scotland's first secondary school to meet strict energy-efficiency Passivhaus standards. The 1,000-capacity, £65 million replacement for the current Currie High will also have shared school and community sports facilities, a learning resource centre and community café. It is now under construction and is due for completion by early 2025. Photo: Architype
3. Liberton Community Campus
Liberton community campus will include the new Liberton High School with capacity for 1200 pupils, along with a café, library and flexible workspaces, as well as a base for Police Scotland. It will be built to energy-efficient Passivhaus standards designed to help meet Edinburgh’s 2030 net zero target. It is now under construction and due for completion by 2026. Photo: supplied
4. Wester Hailes High School
The new 800-capacity Wester Hailes High School will replace Wester Hailes Education Centre which was opened in the late 1970s. The WHEC building will be demolished in phases to allow pupils to continue learning on-site whilst work is ongoing. The recently refurbished sports and community hub will be retained. The new building will meet Passivhaus energy efficiency standards. Planning approval has been granted and the school is due for completion by 2026. Photo: Architype