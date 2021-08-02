Edinburgh diver reunites astonished owner with phone she dropped in the Water of Leith over a year ago

Shane Stephen, returned the phone to the astonished owner after finding it during a dive in Leith.

He explained: “It was a hot day and I fancied taking a dip, so I got permission for diving in the Water of Leith since it’s been so rewarding on finds.

"About half an hour into my dive I came across a red mobile phone while I was retrieving a just eat bike out the water.”

He was able to contact O2 with details from the sim card, so the company could alert the surprised owner to its discovery, and owner and phone were reunited after more than a year.

Shane, a local journalist, dives in local beauty spots in his spare time, and is no stranger to finding long lost property.

“Last Year I found a bag in the water of Leith with a school ID, documents, keys and some other belongings.

"I managed to find the owner of this bag who was a school teacher.

Another rather racy find was also discovered in Leith.

He explained: "We found multiple safes full of porn and condoms which belonged to an old brothel near by.”

Shane dives all over Scotland and has been able to return multiple phones to their owner, as well as once, a rather stylish designer bag.

"In the Royal Dee Side... I was diving under a bridge at about 4-5 meters taking away plastics, when I came across a designer bag trapped in the rocks.

"After pulling this out it had a wallet full of cash, ID, a mobile phone some change of clothes and some personal artefacts.

"Since it had ID I knew who’s this was and I was able to get in touch with their PR agent online.

"The person...said they were renting a lodge near by and decided to go kayaking in the river Dee side when their bag fell out of the straps on the kayak three months prior to me finding it.”

Shane and his amazing discoveries can be found on Tik Tok.

