Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home launches £5k fundraiser for 'very loving' dog's urgent neck surgery

Edinburgh Dog and Cat home has launched a Crowdfunding campaign to raise money for a 'wonderful and very loving' young dog's complex operation.

Three-year-old Jock was given to the Home on Halloween as his owners could no longer cope with caring for him.

The rescue home team soon discovered a lump on the Jack Russell/Collie Cross' neck.

Jock needs urgent surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A vet diagnosed Jock with Sialocele, a mass caused by a damaged gland.

The gland could have been damaged by infection, or by trauma including violence directed at Jock.

He needs complex surgery, which the Home has never provided before and will need a specialist surgeon.

While Jock isn't in any pain at the moment, staff are worried about his health in future, and believe he will only be able to be adopted and have a second chance at a good home once he has had the surgery.

Jock with staff at the Dog and Cat Home.

The Home has launched a campaign to raise the funds needed, along with a video of Jock with members of staff.

Lindsay Fyffe-Jardine, Director of Operations at the Home, introduces the "wonderful, bubbly, very loving little boy", and explains that the 'urgent' problem with his neck "is going to cause him problems in the future."

She adds: "What's really important to know is that it is growing, and it's something we can't re-home him with so we have to get that surgery done."

The appeal has so far raised £1,400 of the £4,500 target.

Any additional funds raised by the campaign with be donated to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Ms Fyffe-Jardine said: "Jock is a really special dog who is excited about everything and everyone he meets.

"He’s the kind of character that really lifts your day and he loves to spoil us with cuddles and kisses.

"Luckily Jock doesn’t seem to be in any pain right now, but we are worried about how his health will progress if we don’t tackle this quickly.

"He deserves a second chance for a loving home and we can only give him that if he gets the surgery he needs.

“In the absence of any government or statutory funding, Jock’s surgery is a huge one-off expense for us, which has a big impact on our work.