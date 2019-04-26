Edinburgh dog lovers urged to help Border Collie that’s been without a home for 17 months

DoG lovers are being urged to help Sox the Border Collie who has been left stuck in the Scottish SPCA kennels for 516 days.

The charity is inviting locals to visit the Balerno-based animal rescue centre to learn about the animals, like Sox, who are still looking for their forever homes as well as hear about the work that goes on behind the kennel doors.

It come as the animal welfare charity celebrates its annual #RehomingWeek2019, from May 13-19 by hosting open days at all of its centres and aiming to find homes for the longest residents.

Manager of the Balerno centre Diane Aitchison, said: “Rehoming Week is the perfect time to try and find these pets a loving new home as we’re able to spread the word about all the wonderful animals in our care and share information about the rehoming process with the public.

“One of longest residents is Sox the Border Collie dog. She has been with us for 516 days.

“Poor Sox came into our care after being cruelly abandoned in a house.

“She is a nice big girl who will do almost anything for a treat.

“She is a very intelligent dog who will require an outgoing, confident owner to keep up with her active temperament.

“Although friendly with people Sox was very nervous when she first arrived in our care and it took staff a while to build up a bond with her. For this reason we are looking for an owner who has experience with nervous dogs who can help bring out the best in her.

“We are not sure how Sox would be living with another dog, but from what we can tell she doesn’t seem too phased around other canines.

“Sox will require an adult-only household with a fully enclosed garden where she can safely further her training.

“Whilst our expert teams are well placed to give these animals the love and care they need, we know nothing compares to a loving forever home.”

Diane is encouraging the public to come to the centre open day, on May 12 between 12pm - 3pm at the Scottish SPCA animal rescue and rehoming centre on Mansfield Road, adding: “Previous open days have proven to be tremendous fun for humans and animals, and we expect this one to deliver fun for all the family.”

There will be have pony rides, a raffle, dog agility displays and so much more.

