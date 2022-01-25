Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The listing for the garage, on Lynedoch Place Lane, was put up by Savills and shows a facility close to Drumsheugh Gardens and Lynedoch Place.

And the price tag is almost as high as the median price for a one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Home.co.uk, the median house price for a single-bed property in Edinburgh is £192,500, just a few thousand more than the West End listing.

Savills describe the listing as “a generous double garage with secure up and over twin doors".

“The garage measures 6.99m x 5.43m and presents the opportunity to be converted into one larger unit.

The exterior of the garage in the West End.

“This is a secure and spacious double garage in the West End that would be ideal for parking or storage.”

The garage is also described as being “within easy reach of the city centre and the sought after West End”.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The doors open to reveal a spacious garage.