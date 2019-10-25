Edinburgh Dungeons offering free tours on National Pumpkin Day

Edinburgh Dungeons are celebrating National Pumpkin Day tomorrow.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:00 pm
As part of their Halloween celebrations, the Dungeons are offering free tours

On Saturday 26 October, anyone who brings a carved pumpkin or turnip to the Dungeons will be able to go on a complimentary tour.

National Pumpkin Day recognises a favoured autumn decoration and food ahead of Halloween.

Visitors on the tour will be able to experience the Auld Reekie's ghostly history first hand as they take a trip through time to hear stories including witch trials, Burke and Hare, Mary King's Close and Sawney Bean's cannibal family.