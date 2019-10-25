Edinburgh Dungeons offering free tours on National Pumpkin Day

As part of their Halloween celebrations, the Dungeons are offering free tours

On Saturday 26 October, anyone who brings a carved pumpkin or turnip to the Dungeons will be able to go on a complimentary tour.

National Pumpkin Day recognises a favoured autumn decoration and food ahead of Halloween.