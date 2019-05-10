Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019: Seann Walsh among top comedy acts to perform in August

With August rapidly approaching, a selection of top comedy acts have been announced to appear at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Star of Strictly Come Dancing, Seann Walsh, returns with After This One I’m Going Home, his story about that week in October 2018 when he was the centre of a media storm and famously undermarked for a Paso Doble.

Pleasance Dome, Wednesday 31st July – Sunday 25th August (not 12th), 8.30pm

Shappi Khorsandi returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a limited seven night run of her most recent show Skittish Warrior….Confessions Of A Club Comic. It’s about Shappi’s journey of the 90s comedy scene, breaking through on TV and letting it all slip away.

The Stand, Sunday 4th – Saturday 10th August, 1.40pm

Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson returns to Edinburgh with Nice People Nice Things Nice Situations, following rave reviews from the early 2019 Australian comedy circuit. This is a one-hour stand up from Rhys, who at 29 is more assured than ever but is still facing the uncertainty of adulthood and everything he hasn’t quite got round to figuring out yet.

Underbelly Bristo Square, Thursday 1st – Sunday 25th August, 8.40pm

Award-winning Archie Maddocks is returning to Edinburgh with his show Big D*ck Energy (BDE), a show about the struggles of being alive in his latest hour of provocative, exhilarating and funny stand up.

Just The Tonic, The Mash House, Thursday 1st August – Sunday 25th August (not 12th), 4.50pm

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.